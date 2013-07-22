Top Stories: Royal Baby Wait; Mandela Improving
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Royal Arrival Expected Soon: Kate's In Labor.
-- Search For More Murder Victims Ends In Cleveland.
-- Dozens Killed, Hundreds Injured By Earthquakes In China.
-- Book News: Scrapbooks Of Hemingway's Childhood Made Public.
-- VIDEO: 'Grandma Drummer' Says She Loves To Play.
Other stories making news:
-- Nelson Mandela Showing "Sustained Improvement," South African Government Says. (Reuters)
-- "Detroit Bankruptcy: How Fast Will It Go?" (Detroit Free Press)
-- In Phoenix, Monsoon "Spurs Flooding, Strands Motorists." (The Arizona Republic)
-- "Pope Francis Leaves For Brazil Visit — Carrying His Own Bag." (The Guardian)
-- "Best Round Of His Life" Gives Phil Mickelson The Win At British Open. (ESPN)
