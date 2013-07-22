What Can Obama Do About The Economy?

This Wednesday, almost five years after the financial crisis that stirred the 2009 recession, President Barack Obama will begin a campaign-style journey across the Midwest to focus on the economy.

With Congress deadlocked in partisan strife, what can the president actually do to restart this conversation?

We ask Heidi Moore, is the U.S. finance editor for The Guardian.

Guest

Heidi Moore, U.S. finance and economics editor for The Guardian. She tweets @moorehn.

