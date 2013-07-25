Award-Winning Novel On Asian American Artists

In “The Collective,” writer Don Lee tells the story of three Asian Americans who meet at college and eventually form an artists’ collective in Cambridge, Mass.

The novel is a meditation on friendship and what it means to be Asian and an artist in the United States.

The book won the 2013 Asian/Pacific American Award for literature. It came out in paperback this month and we revisit our July 2012 conversation with Don Lee.

