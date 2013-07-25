Story Update: A Victory In Fight To Overhaul Penn Station

There’s an update on a story Here & Now brought you in May, about the fate of New York City’s Pennsylvania Station.

On Wednesday, the New York City Council voted to limit Madison Square Garden’s permit to 10 years. Right now, the Garden sits on top of Penn Station.

With this decision, the stadium will have to find another spot. That’s great news to a couple of activists who said Penn Station was in need of a serious overhaul.

Vin Cipolla of the Municipal Arts Society said a rebuilt Penn Station is an essential investment in the future of New York.

