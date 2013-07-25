© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Story Update: A Victory In Fight To Overhaul Penn Station

Published July 25, 2013 at 11:49 AM CDT

There’s an update on a story Here & Now brought you in May, about the fate of New York City’s Pennsylvania Station.

On Wednesday, the New York City Council voted to limit Madison Square Garden’s permit to 10 years. Right now, the Garden sits on top of Penn Station.

With this decision, the stadium will have to find another spot. That’s great news to a couple of activists who said Penn Station was in need of a serious overhaul.

Vin Cipolla of the Municipal Arts Society said a rebuilt Penn Station is an essential investment in the future of New York.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.