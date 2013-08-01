© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bland Meets Dull In Scotland

Published August 1, 2013 at 5:38 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news of the Boring, Bland, and Dull. That would be the village of Dull, Scotland which has just been visited by a delegation from Bland Shire, Australia. Which wanted to get in on the publicity generated last year when Scotland's Dull established links with Boring, Oregon. Australia's Bland Shire council member Dot McCaskie said she hoped the visit would bring awareness to places with unusual names. Maybe like Monotony Valley, Nevada? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.