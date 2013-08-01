Bland Meets Dull In Scotland

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with news of the Boring, Bland, and Dull. That would be the village of Dull, Scotland which has just been visited by a delegation from Bland Shire, Australia. Which wanted to get in on the publicity generated last year when Scotland's Dull established links with Boring, Oregon. Australia's Bland Shire council member Dot McCaskie said she hoped the visit would bring awareness to places with unusual names. Maybe like Monotony Valley, Nevada? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.