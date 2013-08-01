© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Forecast For Back-To-School Shopping

Published August 1, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT
Andy and Aimee Smith, background, and their children Ian, left, and Riley shop for back-to-school clothes during the first day of the sales tax holiday at J.C. Penney in Eastdale Mall in Montgomery, Ala. in August 2011. (Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via AP)
The back-to-school shopping season has begun, and retailers are hoping consumers will be in the mood for clothes, shoes, back packs and computers.

The cold, rainy spring depressed sales as the old school year ended, so fingers are crossed for better results for the new academic year.

KUHF’s Andrew Schneider and NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax look at the mood of consumers as communities offer sales tax holidays to boost interest in shopping.

