Japan Tries To Stop Radioactive Water Leaks

Published August 7, 2013 at 11:40 AM CDT
A construction worker walks beside the underground water tank and water tanks at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant at Okuma in Fukushima prefecture, Japan, June 12, 2013. (Toshifumi Kitamura/AP)
The Japanese government announced today that the leaks of radioactive cooling water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant are worse than it thought.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered the government to step in to help TEPCO, the Tokyo Electric Power Company, come up with a solution.

TEPCO only recently acknowledged that the groundwater, used to cool the three reactors damaged in the tsunami of 2011, has been seeping into the ocean.

Michael Friedlander, a former nuclear operator in the U.S., has been very critical of TEPCO since the tsunami. He joins us.

Guest

  • Michael Friedlander, former U.S. nuclear operator.

