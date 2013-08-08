© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Republicans And Democrats Get Behind 'Voices For Yes'

Published August 8, 2013 at 5:30 AM CDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer.

Republicans and Democrats agree. Strategists who worked on opposing campaigns are urging the Twitterverse to just say yes to the candidacy of the progressive rock band, Yes. Plus, a Facebook page, a website, a documentary, all to get the Rock 'n' roll Hall of Fame to say yes to Yes. Is our national polarization at an end? Or perhaps "The Gates of Delirium" have opened.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.