Michigan Family Welcomes 12th Child

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer, with an announcement. Michiganders Jay and Teri Schwandt just had their 12th child, and it's a boy, just like his 11 brothers. Little Tucker was nine days late, so they thought he might be a girl - not happening.

Must be a family thing. Teri's sister has 10 children, and they are all boys. Will they try again for lucky 13? We will never close that door, says Teri.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.