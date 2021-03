Top Stories: Crisis In Egypt; Trial Set For Pistorius

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Attacks, Reprisals And Church Burnings As Egypt Teeters

-- Reports: Mubarak Might Be Freed While Awaiting New Trial

-- 'U.K. Puppets' Detained His Partner, NSA Leak Reporter Says

-- Has Voyager 1 Left The Solar System?

-- Book News: John Hollander, Master Of Poetic Forms, Dies At 83

Other stories making news:

-- "Oscar Pistorius Indicted On Murder Charge," Trial Set For March 3. (The Associated Press)

-- In India, "35 Dead As Speeding Train Runs Over Pilgrims ... Mob Attacks Driver." (The Hindustan Times)

-- "U.N. Mission In Syria To Investigate Use Of Chemical Weapons." (Global Post)

-- Effort Launches To Recall San Diego Mayor. (KPBS)

-- Fire Managers In Idaho Believe Huge Beaver Creek Fire Is Now "Manageable." (Boise State Public Radio)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.