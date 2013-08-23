© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
ESPN Drops TV Project On NFL Brain Injuries

Published August 23, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT
This hit, Oct. 3, 2010, left the Cincinnati Bengals' Jordan Shipley (center) with a concussion, and the Cleveland Browns' T.J. Ward (right) with a fine. (Amy Sancetta/AP)
This hit, Oct. 3, 2010, left the Cincinnati Bengals' Jordan Shipley (center) with a concussion, and the Cleveland Browns' T.J. Ward (right) with a fine. (Amy Sancetta/AP)

ESPN is dropping its collaboration on a TV project about football league head injuries.

According to a New York Times report, the network is said to have received pressure from the NFL to withdraw from the Frontline documentary called “League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis,” about the risks of football injuries on the brain.

The two-part investigative project is scheduled to air on PBS on October 8 and 15.

