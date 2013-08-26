© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Top Stories: Crisis In Syria; Fort Hood Jury Weighs Sentence

By Mark Memmott
Published August 26, 2013 at 8:26 AM CDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Talk Of Strike On Syria Moves From 'Will It Happen?' To When.

-- Pain, Loss And Tears Come With Medal Of Honor.

-- 'Fire Tracker': Online Tool To Monitor Blaze Near Yosemite.

-- Did Miley Cyrus 'Flirt With Bad Taste' Or Dive Right In?

Other news:

-- "Fort Hood Jury To Begin Weighing Fate Of Convicted Shooter." (Reuters)

-- Orders For Durable Goods Plunged In July, "Cast Shadow" Over Third Quarter. (CNBC)

-- "China: Bo Xilai Trial Ends, Verdict Will Come Later." (The Guardian)

-- "Two Officers, Black And White, On Walking The '63 March Beat." (Morning Edition)

-- Nelson Mandela Nears 100th Day In Hospital; Condition "Critical But Stable." (South Africa's News 24)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
