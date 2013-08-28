Syria Fallout: Expect Volatile Gas Prices

The U.S. stock market has seen the biggest sell-off since May last year, and overnight the wholesale price of gas jumped up 10 cents, a cost that may or may not be passed on to consumers at the pump.

Markets watcher Phil Flynn says the crisis in Syria is “not a positive” on the global economy.

He says Syrian volatility might even cause the Federal Reserve to delay its plans to end its stimulus efforts if the economy falters.

Guest

Phil Flynn,senior market analyst for the Price Futures Group, and author of “The Energy Report.” He tweets @EnergyPhilFlynn.

