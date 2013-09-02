Diana Nyad 1st To Complete Cuba-To-Florida Swim Without Shark Cage

Note: Now that Nyad has reached shore, we have removed the live video stream.

Update 2:02 p.m.: She made it. On her fifth try, American swimmer Diana Nyad has become the first to swim to Florida from Cuba without a shark cage. She arrived this afternoon in Key West, where a crowd had gathered on the beach to see her achieve what Nyad called a “lifelong dream.”

1:04 p.m.: The flotilla of ships helping U.S. endurance swimmer Diana Nyad finish her trip from Cuba to Florida is visible from the shores of Key West.

Nyad is trying to become the first person to swim the treacherous Florida Strait without the help of a shark cage. This is her fifth try.

Nyad’s team says her lips and tongue have become swollen from the elements and she is eager to finish the swim.

According to her website, Nyad thanked her team from the water and told them she was glad they were with her to help her with her lifelong dream.

Nyad was about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Florida late Monday morning. She is expected to arrive in Key West on Monday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. EDT.

Bonnie Stoll, a member of Team Nyad, traveling on the boat accompanying Diana Nyad.

