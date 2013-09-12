© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Defense Contractors Look To Border For New Business

Published September 12, 2013 at 12:44 PM CDT

Yesterday, we reported that in the coming months, the federal government will finalize contracts — worth hundreds of millions of dollars — for new surveillance technology to be deployed along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigration reform — if it passes — will likely include new funds for security and border enforcement.

And that’s generating a buzz among defense contractors and private tech companies that see border security as a lucrative business venture.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jude Joffe-Block of Fronteras Desk has the report.

