13 Injured In Chicago Park Shooting

Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago late Thursday night, including a 3-year-old boy.

The shooting took place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Police are still interviewing victims to determine a motive for the shooting, but a police spokesman said it appeared to be gang-related.

Chicago had more than 500 homicides in 2012, more than any other city in the United States.

Guest

David Schaper, NPR National Desk reporter based in Chicago.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.