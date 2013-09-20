13 Injured In Chicago Park Shooting
Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago late Thursday night, including a 3-year-old boy.
The shooting took place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.
Police are still interviewing victims to determine a motive for the shooting, but a police spokesman said it appeared to be gang-related.
Chicago had more than 500 homicides in 2012, more than any other city in the United States.
Guest
- David Schaper, NPR National Desk reporter based in Chicago.
