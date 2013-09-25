© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Kenyans Mourn, Come To Grips With Mall Attack

Published September 25, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
Zachary Yach and four others in the popular ArtCaffe survived the attack. (BBC)
Kenya has begun three days of national mourning today, after the siege of a Nairobi shopping mall ended on Tuesday.

Now, the stories of what happened inside the mall are emerging, and people affected by the siege are still coming to terms with what’s happened.

The BBC’s Will Ross is in Nairobi and has been meeting those who were there, and the people trying to help them.

Reporter

  • Will Ross, BBC’s Nigeria correspondent reporting from Nairobi, Kenya. He tweets @willintune.

