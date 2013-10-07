© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Rodriguez Sues MLB, Yankees' Doctor

Published October 7, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT

This weekend, the Oakland A’s beat the Detroit Tigers 1 to 0, and the Boston Red Sox bested the Tampa Bay Rays 7 to 4 in the American League. In the National League, the Dodgers won against the Braves 13 to 6 and the Pirates took the Cardinals 5 to 3.

But New York Yankees fans might have been paying more attention to Alex Rodriguez’s lawsuits.

On Thursday, the Yankee’s third baseman announced that he’s suing Major League Baseball and MLB commissioner Bud Selig over his 211-game suspension for taking performance enhancing drugs, claiming MLB is trying to ruin his career.

Then on Friday, Rodriguez filed a suit against the Yankees’ doctor and New York Presbyterian Hospital for mishandling his medical care.

David Epstein joins Here & Now to explain the lawsuits.

