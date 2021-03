This morning, Canadian author Alice Munro won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Known for her short stories, her 14th collection “Dear Life” was published almost a year ago.

The Swedish Academy that gives out the award called Munro “master of the contemporary short story.”

