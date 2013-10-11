Elizabeth Graver's Novel Longlisted for National Book Award

The finalists for the National Book Award for fiction will be announced next week. A few of the books on the longlist: Alice McDermott’s “Someone,” Jhumpa Lahiri’s “The Lowland,” Thomas Pynchon’s “The Bleeding Edge.”

And a beautiful novel by Boston College professor Elizabeth Graver, “The End of the Point.”

The title refers to Ashaunt Point, a fictional strip of land jutting into the waters off Cape Cod.

We revisit our April 2013 conversation with Graver.

