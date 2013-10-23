Most Attractive Accent? The Southern Drawl, Y'All

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, y'all. I'm David Greene, with some poll results. The dating site Cupid.com has released a survey rating regional accents. Most attractive accent in North America: The Southern Drawl. And if you can't quite pull that off, your best bet is to get a coffee in New York. That accent came in second. New Jersey and Boston rounded up the top 5, along with the Western accent.

To me, the glaring omission: Yinz in downtown Pittsburgh.

