Organization Seeks To Preserve Slave Dwellings

There are still plenty of physical reminders of slavery today. Among them: hundreds of former slave cabins across the country.

A group called the Slave Dwelling Project sets out to identify these mostly small, dilapidated structures and bring attention to their preservation by inviting people to sleep in them.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Leoneda Inge of WUNC took part in a recent sleepover at the Stagville historic site in Durham, N.C., and has this report.

Reporter

Leoneda Inge,reporter at WUNC & Here & Now Contributors Network.

