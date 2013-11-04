YouTube Launches Its First-Ever Music Awards

What if someone held an awards show with no red carpet, no fanfare, short speeches and it finished in under the projected running time?

Well, that would be the first YouTube Music Awards, which took place last night on Pier 36 in Manhattan and was streamed live to viewers around the world. It started at 6 p.m. and was over before 7:30.

The event was produced by director Spike Jonze, emceed by actor Jason Schwartzman and comedian/musician Reggie Watts. It included live performances by mainstream music moguls Eminem and Lady Gaga.

But did it work? The answer isn’t a simple one.

Guest

Hilary Hughes, pop culture and music correspondent for USA Today, Rolling Stone and The Village Voice.

