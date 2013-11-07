'Here & Now' Interview Inspires Song Of The Year

At the Country Music Association Awards last night, “I Drive Your Truck” won Song of the Year.

The song tells the story of a Massachusetts father whose son was killed in Afghanistan. The father drives his son’s Dodge Ram to honor his memory.

Paul Monti talked about his son Jared’s truck with Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock in May 2011. A songwriter in Nashville heard that interview and co-wrote the song, which was recorded by Lee Brice.

Now, Monti’s decision to drive his son’s truck has taken on a life of its own.



Paul Monti, father of Jared Monti, who was killed in Afghanistan.

