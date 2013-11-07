'Here & Now' Interview Inspires Song Of The Year
At the Country Music Association Awards last night, “I Drive Your Truck” won Song of the Year.
The song tells the story of a Massachusetts father whose son was killed in Afghanistan. The father drives his son’s Dodge Ram to honor his memory.
Paul Monti talked about his son Jared’s truck with Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock in May 2011. A songwriter in Nashville heard that interview and co-wrote the song, which was recorded by Lee Brice.
Now, Monti’s decision to drive his son’s truck has taken on a life of its own.
- Hear Alex Ashlock’s interview with Paul Monti
- Hear the follow-up interview about the song
- Read Alex Ashlock’s essay about the song
CMA Awards 2013: Song of the Year
Music Video: I Drive Your Truck
Guest
- Paul Monti, father of Jared Monti, who was killed in Afghanistan.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.