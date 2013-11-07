© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

US Economic Growth Accelerates In Q3

Published November 7, 2013 at 12:35 PM CST

Things are looking up in the U.S. economy — at least for the third quarter of this year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) — the measure of goods and services — rose at a 2.8 percent annual rate, much stronger than expected.

Economists expected third-quarter growth to be around a 2 percent annual rate, according to a Dow Jones survey.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.