Will Free Bacon Get A Crowd To Kansas State Basketball Game?

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. The women's basketball team at Kansas State is hoping for a sizzling season. For their home opener tomorrow night they're trying a new promotion - bacon - which evidently goes great with everything, including basketball. Students will get in for free and also get a boat of bacon, something resembling the paper container nachos are served in.

The plan was to fry up 75 pounds of pork. Now they're planning 300 pounds after the idea heated up on social media. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.