A Doctor's Prescription To Play Outside

Published November 8, 2013 at 12:55 PM CST
Melody Salhudin hits the swings during a break from her walk. (Martha Bebinger/WBUR)
In an era of childhood obesity, exercise might be one of the best things a doctor could prescribe. So why not do that?

Leaders at one of country’s oldest outdoor organizations — the Appalachian Mountain Club — brought that question to pediatricians at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The result is prescription plan called Outdoors RX. From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Martha Bebinger of WBUR reports from a pediatrician’s office.

