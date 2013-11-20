The Economic Legacy Of JFK

At the time of John F. Kennedy’s death in November 1963, an employment boom was beginning.

Stocks were soaring, swept up in the emerging “go-go” era on Wall Street. It was a time when investors were falling in love with mutual funds and conglomerates.

So, what exactly did Kennedy do? As the nation marks the 50th anniversary of his assassination, do the experts credit him with having a lasting economic legacy?

Business editor for NPR, Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss Kennedy’s achievements and effectiveness.

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

