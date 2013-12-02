What Happens To Failed Shopping Malls?
Successful malls can be some of the most bustling places in America: enclosed commercial districts that are “people magnets,” with packed parking lots and a variety of popular shops, department stores and restaurants.
But over the years, online shopping and a roller coaster economy have turned many malls into ghost towns.
From theHere & Now Contributors Network, David C. Barnett of WCPN examines the afterlife of some malls in Northeast Ohio.
