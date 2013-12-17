© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Seahawks Beat Giants And Surpise Chevy Dealer

Published December 17, 2013 at 5:40 AM CST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer.

The Seahawks 23-to-nothing victory over the New York Giants is great news for Seattle, except for the folks at Jet Chevrolet. The Seattle-area dealership pledged to give 12 people $35,000 apiece if the Seahawks shut out the Giants. The car guys never expected to pay up. What are the odds? But just in case, they insured the bet, so they're only out about seven grand.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.