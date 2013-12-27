2013: A Look Back At The Year In Tech

This year started with high expectations for Google Glass and other wearable technology, but even by the end of the year those devices haven’t really reached the mainstream.

Companies like Samsung and Snapchat saw great success, while others had a few flops.

NPR technology correspondent Steve Henn joinsHere & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to look at the year in technology.

Guest

Steve Henn, technology correspondent for NPR. He tweets @HennsEggs.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.