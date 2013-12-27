© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
2013: A Look Back At The Year In Tech

Published December 27, 2013 at 12:50 PM CST
A developer, Loic Le Meu selected for Google Glass explorer edition shows off his device. (Wikimedia Commons)
This year started with high expectations for Google Glass and other wearable technology, but even by the end of the year those devices haven’t really reached the mainstream.

Companies like Samsung and Snapchat saw great success, while others had a few flops.

NPR technology correspondent Steve Henn joinsHere & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to look at the year in technology.

Guest

