Snowy Owls Head South In Biggest Numbers In 50 Years

Published January 3, 2014 at 12:40 PM CST

Birders in the Northeast are enjoying a rare spectacle this winter: sightings of the snowy owl.

Low supplies of food in the birds’ usual habitat — the Arctic — have sent some snowy owls south in search of prey, and they are sparking the imaginations of those who get a glimpse of the rare bird.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Patrick Skahill of WNPR went searching for snowy owls along the Connecticut coast.

Listener David D. Kindy sent saw a snowy owl on Dec. 8, 2013 in Plymouth, Mass. (David Kindy)
