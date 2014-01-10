© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Target Breach More Widespread Than Originally Thought

Published January 10, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST
A customer signs a credit card statement next to a scanner in a Target store in Miami, Florida. Target now believes that about 70 million credit and debit card accounts of customers who made purchases by swiping their cards at terminals in its U.S. stores between November 27 and December 15 may have been stolen. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Update 3 p.m.: Target now believes that up to 110 million customers may have had their personal information stolen.

Target has increased its estimate of the number of customers affected by its recent security breach to 70 million.

The retailer originally stated that 40 million shoppers were affected by the theft which came during the holiday season.

Bloomberg News editor Winnie O’Kelley speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about the breach.

