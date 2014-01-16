Netflix May Take A Hit With End Of Net Neutrality

The recent appeals court ruling that overturned a FCC regulation requiring Internet Service Providers to treat all online services equally, known as “net neutrality,” may mean higher costs for Netflix and other online services.

But it also could have an upside for Netflix: the company may be able to pay to ensure that its content streams faster and in higher quality than its competition. Or the company can refuse to pay more money for high speed Internet.

Derek Thompson, an editor for The Atlantic, speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the pros and cons of the end of net neutrality for Netflix.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.