As North Carolina Grows, Public Education Shifts

Major changes are happening in public education in North Carolina.

Last year, the legislature passed laws that did away with teacher tenure, ended extra pay for teachers who earn master’s degrees and created a voucher system for low-income students.

Analysts who watch education policy say no other state made more changes that affect schools in 2013 than North Carolina did.

Dave DeWitt, who covers education for WUNC, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young at the WUNC studio at the Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh to discuss why that happened and the effect it’s had.

Guest

Dave DeWitt, who covers education for WUNC. He tweets @DaveDewitt.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.