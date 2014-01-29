© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: Milwaukee's Paul Cebar

Published January 29, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Paul Cebar is a musician and host of a weekly show on WMSE in Milwaukee. (Richard Dorbin)
In the latest installment of DJ Sessions, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson listens to some new music out of Milwaukee, from the sister-pair Vic and Gab to the Middle East-inspired Painted Caves and longtime singer-songwriter Paul Cebar, who is also our guide.

Cebar hosts a weekly show called “Way Back Home” on WMSE 91.7 FM in Milwaukee. His band Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound is out with a new album, “Fine Rude Thing.”

Songs In This Segment

Vic and Gab, “Love of Mine”

Vic and Gab, “Let You Down”

[Youtube]

Painted Caves, “Blood in the Water”

Painted Caves, “Peace Bear”

John Sieger, “When My Angel Smiles”

Paul Cebar, “The Whole Thing”

Paul Cebar, “Summer Starts Right Now”

Guest

  • Paul Cebar, musician and host of the weekly show “Way Back Home” on WMSE in Milwaukee.

