'Peter Brook: The Tightrope' Is A Rare Look At A Legendary Director

Published January 31, 2014 at 12:45 PM CST
Theatre and film director Peter Brook, left, and his son, director Simon Brooks, pose during the 69th Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2012 at Venice Lido. (Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)
Peter Brook: The Tightrope” is a documentary about famed director and theatrical sage Peter Brook.

The film, directed by Brook’s son, Simon Brook, is a rare glimpse behind the scenes of a unique exercise called “the tightrope,” which Brook uses to help his actors give extraordinary performances.

NPR’s Trey Graham brings Here & Now a review of the film.

[Youtube]

Guest

