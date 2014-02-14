Syria Peace Talks End In Apparent Failure

The peace talks in Switzerland aren’t changing much on the ground in Syria. Government troops and warplanes continue to batter a rebel-held town near the border with Lebanon, and an effort to evacuate trapped civilians from the besieged city of Homs has been halted.

NPR’s Deborah Amos joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the talks.

“It was a bust in Geneva,” she says. “It’s really hard to see how these talks go anywhere, and if anybody had a better idea, I think that they would cancel them.”

