Saliva Test May Predict Depression In Teen Boys

Researchers at the University of Cambridge in England have developed a saliva test for teenage boys with mild symptoms of depression that researchers say could help identify those who will later develop major depression. Currently, there is no biological test that detects depression.

Joe Herbert is one of the study authors and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the research.

Guest

Joe Herbert, professor in the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Cambridge in England.

