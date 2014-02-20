Death Toll Mounts In Ukraine

The top medic for the protesters occupying central Kiev says at least 70 protesters have been killed in clashes with police in the Ukrainian capital.

The coordinator for the protesters’ medical team also says the number killed Thursday could well go even higher.

There was no way to independently confirm his statement. An AP reporter earlier in the day saw at least 21 bodies in Kiev’s central square.

The carnage appears to show that neither President Viktor Yanukovych nor the opposition leaders he met with yesterday are in control of the chaos engulfing Ukraine. An appeal for a truce after the meeting was largely ignored.

Jones Hayden of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with the latest.

Guest

Jones Hayden, Brussels bureau chief for Bloomberg News.

