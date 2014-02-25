S.C. Man Tries To Use A Trillion Bill To Pay Restaurant Check

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Here's a question: How many riblets can you get for a trillion dollars. After his debit card was declined at an Applebee's in South Carolina, Michael Williams pulled out the big bucks. He tried to pay with a $1 trillion bill. Too bad for him, the waiters weren't buying it; perhaps in part because the United States has never issued such a trillion dollar bill. Williams was arrested and now owes more than $200 in court fees. "Monopoly" money will not be accepted. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.