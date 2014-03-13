More Deaths In Venezuela As Protests Persist

On Wednesday, three people were shot dead in Venezuela during anti-government protests in the central city of Valencia. A month of student-led demonstrations in a number of Venezuelan cities have left at least 25 people dead, according to the government.

Demonstrators say they have taken to the streets to protest shortage of goods, high inflation and the highest homicide rates in the world.

The protests mark the biggest threat President Nicolas Maduro has faced since his election last year. NPR’s Lourdes Garcia-Navarrospeaks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the violent conflict.

Lourdes Garcia-Navarro, South America correspondent for NPR. She tweets @lourdesgnavarro.

