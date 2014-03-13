© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Deaths In Venezuela As Protests Persist

Published March 13, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest in the east of Caracas on March 12, 2014. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)
Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest in the east of Caracas on March 12, 2014. (Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, three people were shot dead in Venezuela during anti-government protests in the central city of Valencia. A month of student-led demonstrations in a number of Venezuelan cities have left at least 25 people dead, according to the government.

Demonstrators say they have taken to the streets to protest shortage of goods, high inflation and the highest homicide rates in the world.

The protests mark the biggest threat President Nicolas Maduro has faced since his election last year. NPR’s Lourdes Garcia-Navarrospeaks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the violent conflict.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.