Senate Poised To Approve Ukraine Aid, Russian Sanctions Bill

A measure imposing sanctions on Russia and giving aid to the Ukraine overcame a procedural hurdle in the Senate with a vote of 78-17.

The lopsided vote signals the Senate will likely pass the measure later this week.

Politico reports, however, that whether the measure makes it to President Obama's desk is still up in the air. The Senate measure includes a measure reforming the International Monetary Fund that the House will likely not agree to.

Politico adds:

"A key House panel is slated to take up another package on Tuesday that again ignores the administration's IMF push.

"The Senate package would shift $63 billion from the IMF's crisis account to its general fund and make good on a 2010 agreement to give nations such as China, Brazil and India more influence at the organization. The Obama administration also says including the IMF reforms will help boost lending capacity to Ukraine."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.