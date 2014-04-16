© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Slow Start To Spring Housing Market

Published April 16, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT

Usually as the weather heats up, so does the U.S. housing market. However, according to recent housing data, the market’s spring selling season is getting off to a slow start.

Despite expectations this past winter that warmer weather would rekindle growth, the market is seeing higher prices and mortgage rates, and a lack of houses for sale in some markets.

NPR Correspondent Chris Arnold discusses this slowdown with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

