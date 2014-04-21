© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
South Korean President Condemns Captain Of Sunken Ferry

Published April 21, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Boats and cranes surround the site of the submerged 'Sewol' ferry off the coast of Jindo on April 21, 2014. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)
On Monday, South Korean President Park Geun-hye likened the actions and decisions of the captain and some of the crew members of the sunken ferry in Sewol as “unforgivable, murderous behavior.”

The disaster has left some 300 people missing or dead. Journalist Jason Strother joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Seoul with the latest.

