© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Korean Ferry Disaster: One Survivor's Story

Published April 23, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT

More than 150 bodies have now been recovered from the wreck of a ferry that sank off the South Korean coast last week. There are nearly 150 people still missing.

BBC correspondent Lucy Williamson went to the holiday island of Jeju to meet a survivor.

Note: Please subscribe to the Here & Now podcast or use the WBUR mobile app to hear this BBC interview.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.