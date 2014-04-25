100 Percent Of California Now In Drought

This week, the U.S. Drought Monitor declared that 100 percent of California is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought.

Richard Heim, a meteorologist with the National Climatic Data Center, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss which parts of the state are most affected and what steps are being taken to deal with it.

Richard Heim, a meteorologist with the National Climatic Data Center.

