100 Percent Of California Now In Drought

Published April 25, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Source: United States Drought Monitor
This week, the U.S. Drought Monitor declared that 100 percent of California is experiencing moderate to exceptional drought.

Richard Heim, a meteorologist with the National Climatic Data Center, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss which parts of the state are most affected and what steps are being taken to deal with it.

  • Richard Heim, a meteorologist with the National Climatic Data Center.

