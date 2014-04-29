Sterling Banned For Life By The NBA

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has been banned for life by the NBA in response to racist comments the league says he made in a recorded conversation.

Commissioner Adam Silver said he will try to force the controversial owner to sell his franchise. Sterling has also been fined $2.5 million, and Silver made no effort to hide his outrage over the comments.

He said a league investigation found that the league’s longest-tenured owner was in fact the person on the audiotapes that were released over the weekend.

“We stand together in condemning Mr. Sterling’s views,” Silver said. “They simply have no place in the NBA.”

Sterling acknowledged he was the man on the tape, Silver said.

Sterling is immediately barred from attending any NBA games or practices, being present at any Clippers office or facility, or participating in any business or player personnel decisions involving the team.

He also cannot participate in any league business going forward.

Doug Tribou of NPR’s Only a Game joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the decision by the NBA.

Guest

Doug Tribou, covers sports for NPR’s Only a Game. He tweets @DougTribou.

