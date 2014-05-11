Shelly Sterling Says She'll 'Absolutely' Fight To Keep Her Half Of Clippers

Shelly Sterling, the wife of embattled Clippers owner Donald Sterling, tells ABC News she will "absolutely" fight any NBA attempt to oust her as owner.

Shelly owns half of Los Angeles Clippers.

ABC News adds:

"These comments come nearly two weeks after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced a lifetime ban and a $2.5 million fine for Donald Sterling on April 29, following racist comments from the 80-year-old, which were caught on tape and released to the media.

"Being estranged from her husband, Shelly Sterling said she would 'have to accept' whatever punishment the NBA handed down to him, but that her stake in the team should be separate.

"'I was shocked by what he said. And — well, I guess whatever their decision is — we have to live with it,' she said. 'But I don't know why I should be punished for what his actions were.'"

Shelly said she wonders if the NBA would force a male owner out of the league for something his wife said. She added that she would eventually divorce Donald Sterling.

