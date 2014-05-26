In Arizona, Shipping Aluminum Cans Out-Of-State Is Big Business
In a memorable episode of “Seinfeld,” Kramer and Newman fill up Newman’s mail truck with bottles and cans collected in New York and head for Michigan — where the return deposit is a nickel higher.
Well, unlike Michigan, Arizona doesn’t have a return deposit for containers — but that doesn’t mean its bottles and cans aren’t worth something, somewhere.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, KJZZ’s Alexandra Olgin reports.
Reporter
- Alexandra Olgin, multimedia reporter, producer and host at KJZZ. She tweets @Alexolgin.
